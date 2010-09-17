Newsweek And The Daily Beast To Merge?

Daily Beast editrix Tina Brown has repeatedly batted down speculation that she’s gunning to succeed Jon Meacham as the editor-in-chief of Newsweek.



“I’m not serious about the Newsweek thing! I’m serious about The Daily Beast … I’m committed to my Daily Beast,” she recently said.



But Keith Kelly brings us a fresh rumour that might account for why Brown’s name keeps coming up: Daily Beast and Newsweek insiders have been speculating for weeks that Barry Diller is in talks to combine his IAC-owned news and commentary website with Newsweek’s digital operations.

And the fact that Diller and nonagenarian Newsweek owner Sidney Harman were spotted having drinks at the Four Seasons recently hasn’t exactly quelled the gossip, Kelly reports.

If the Daily Beast/Tina Brown rumours prove untrue, however, it actually might not bode well for Newsweek, considering there doesn’t seem to be an outpouring of interest for editing the magazine, according to Memo Pad.

Adam Moss reportedly turned down the job, Slate chairman Jacob Weisberg prefers to “steer clear of the whole subject,” he said, and “interest in Newsweek’s future appears to be waning, at least among some editors, one of whom sniped that ‘no one finds this interesting,’ while another insider called the newsweekly a ‘major and probably futile rebuilding job.'”

Things will get more interesting next week, when dozens of staffers are expected to get pink slips.

