It's On: Newsweek And The Daily Beast To Merge

It looks like they got the pre-nup worked out: The Daily Beast and Newsweek will announce a merger on Friday, according to the New York Observer. A few details are still evidently being worked out, but all the major sticking points are gone.



Talks got hot and heavy in October, but broke down over details.

The deal will be an even 50-50 merger, with the staffs combining, and Tina Brown running the whole show.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.