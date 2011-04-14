Newsweek's Last Issue Has Just Six Ads

The latest issue of Newsweek has just six ads, MediaBistro points out, noting that advertising at most other magazines is picking up.



Newsweek recently found a home by merging with Barry Diller’s Daily Beast under the leadership of newspaper editor titan Tina Brown who redesigned the magazine and has high hopes for it, but it looks like so far, the turnaround is still in the rocky phases.

