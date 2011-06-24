Newsweek's Ad Revenue Decline Finally Comes To An End (For Now)

Photo: WSJ.com

Some good news for Tina Brown.Or good-ish.



After much agonizing over Newsweek’s ad page numbers the magazine appears to have finally put a stop to the decline (at least for the month of July).

Newsweek’s ad sales have been on the decline for a long while and since taking over in January Tina Brown and co. have been doing double time trying to point out that those depressing numbers preceded her tenure.

(Mostly: The April 18, 2011 issue did have only 6 ads.)

Now she has some evidence.

According to Adweek, Newsweek had 52 ad pages for the month of July last year, the same number for 2011.

Publisher Ray Chelstowski tells Adweek, “With a 25 per cent rise in newsstand sales, we’re thrilled to be where we knew Tina [Brown, editor] and the team would take the magazine at this point in the year.”

