FLASHBACK: Newsweek's 1997 Holiday Gadget Shopping List!

Editor’s note: We first ran this post two Christmases ago, but given how nostalgic we get for old gadgets, we thought we’d republish it. Enjoy! And happy holidays!



A snowy Christmas in Chicago has given us time to dig through our parents’ Newsweek archives, including some amazing Bill Gates covers — see photos below.

More topical: Gems like this year-end gadget shopping guide from the Nov. 24, 1997 issue. (Cover story: “Can we stop Saddam?”) On the Newsweek editors’ Christmas lists:

PalmPilot Professional, $369. And don’t forget a bevy of accessories, like the Metricom Ricochet wireless modem — another $349, plus $30/month for service.

Seiko MessageWatch, $79.95 to $189.95. For $14.95 a month, you get unlimited local paging and email up to 16 characters long. By the way, where’s our Casio TwitterWatch?

Sony Playstation, $149. Better than its rivals, the Nintendo N64 and Sega’s Saturn, says Newsweek. Wacky 1997 rumour: Sega will be working on an “affordable but ultrahighend 128-bit system possibly in partnership with–guess who–Microsoft.”