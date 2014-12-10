'Newsroom' Star Jeff Daniels May Be In The Steve Jobs Movie

Universal Pictures may hire Jeff Daniels to play former Apple CEO John Sculley in the upcoming Steve Jobs movie, reports The Wrap.

Universal picked up the biopic from Sony Pictures in November after Leonardo DiCaprio declined to play Steve Jobs.

Michael Fassbender is expected to play Jobs and Seth Rogen will play Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak.

Universal’s biopic was written by Aaron Sorkin, who also produced “The Newsroom,” which Daniels stars in. It’s based on Walter Isaacson’s biography of Jobs.

Last September Sculley recounted the events that led to Jobs’ ouster from Apple in 1985. He also was at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference last week, where he predicted that the Apple Watch will flop.

