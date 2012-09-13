'Newsroom' Star Alison Pill Accidentally Tweets Topless Pic

Photo: Getty

HBO’s “Newsroom” star Alison Pill accidentally tweeted a topless photo of herself on Wednesday.The actress, who quickly deleted the shot, was mortified, later tweeting to her now 15,847 followers:



“Yep. That picture happened. Ugh. My tech issues have now reached new heights, apparently. How a deletion turned into a tweet… Apologies.”

But Pill’s actor-fiancé Jay Baruchel didn’t mind, chiming in, “My fiancee is an hilarious dork. #imjustgladitdidnthappentomefirst.”

To see the semi-uncensored photo, click here.

