'Newsroom' Star Alison Pill Accidentally Tweets Topless Pic

Photo: Getty
HBO’s “Newsroom” star Alison Pill accidentally tweeted a topless photo of herself on Wednesday.The actress, who quickly deleted the shot, was mortified, later tweeting to her now 15,847 followers:
“Yep. That picture happened. Ugh. My tech issues have now reached new heights, apparently. How a deletion turned into a tweet… Apologies.”
But Pill’s actor-fiancé Jay Baruchel didn’t mind, chiming in, “My fiancee is an hilarious dork. #imjustgladitdidnthappentomefirst.”
To see the semi-uncensored photo, click here.
SEE ALSO: Celebs tell us their favourite iPhone apps >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.