First Teaser For The Final Season Of 'The Newsroom' Shows An Ominous End To The Series

While MTV is airing the Video Music Awards, HBO just debuted the first trailer for the final season of Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom.”

The teaser, which debuted ahead of the series finale of “True Blood,” shows script pages printed off a copier hinting at a messy ending to the news drama which may result in Will McAvoy (Jeff Daniels) quitting his job as host of as lead anchor on “News Night.”

HBO/’The Newsroom’ trailer The ‘Reese’ being referred to is Reese is Reese Lansing, the president of Atlantic Cable News.

It’s not looking good for Will.

Season 3 of “The Newsroom” will air this November.

