Newspapers Want To Charge Royalties Like Songwriters Do

Nicholas Carlson
newspaper stacks

  • Newspapers want to charge royalties for use of their content the same way songwriters do [WSJ]
  • Murdoch’s memo to the company about Chernin’s replacement [PaidContent]
  • Digg lets users vote ads up or down to determine rates [NYT]
  • Even Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey wants people to stop talking about Twitter [WSJ]
  • Facebook eliminates regional networks [Facebook Blog]
  • Zuckerberg says Facebook payments could extend beyond Facebook.com [Inside Facebook]
  • The Gates Foundation gave away $2.8 Billion last year [BizJournals.com]

