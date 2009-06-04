Newspapers Want To Charge Royalties Like Songwriters Do

- Newspapers want to charge royalties for use of their content the same way songwriters do [WSJ]
- Murdoch’s memo to the company about Chernin’s replacement [PaidContent]
- Digg lets users vote ads up or down to determine rates [NYT]
- Even Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey wants people to stop talking about Twitter [WSJ]
- Facebook eliminates regional networks [Facebook Blog]
- Zuckerberg says Facebook payments could extend beyond Facebook.com [Inside Facebook]
- The Gates Foundation gave away $2.8 Billion last year [BizJournals.com]
