Newspapers the Worst Investment in America

In a piece for Portfolio.com, Howell Raines profiles Brian Tierney, who heads the Philadelphia Inquirer and TV Guide. The problem with newspapers, according to Tierney, isn’t poor or unimaginative journalism, its a dearth of talent on the managerial side. Says Tierney:



The worst part of this experience has been the culture of the business side, particularly in advertising sales. I’ve got some salesmen who make $100,000 a year and have no interest in making $120,000… There is a dearth of talent on the business side of this industry that is shocking to me, no one goes to Wharton and says, ‘I want to run circulation at Knight-Ridder.'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.