Yet Another Ad Network, Newspaper Edition

Four of the nation’s largest newspaper publishers are launching yet another ad network: quadrantOne, which will bundle their local web sites for national advertisers. Companies involved included Gannett, Hearst, the New York Times and Tribune. QuadrantOne will be based in Chicago and employ 17.



Because they already have national sales staffs, the New York Times and USA Today won’t participate, but several large regional dailies will, including the Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, The Des Moines Register and The Houston Chronicle.

QuadrantOne will have 120 other local papers with web properties reaching 50 million monthly unique users, the company said.

