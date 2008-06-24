Why Are Newspapers Screwed? Because They Don't Deliver News

Why are newspapers screwed? Easy answer: Because ad dollars are shifting from newsprint to the Web.



But papers are also screwed because they’re in a self-perpetuating mediocrity cycle: Revenues decline, so they cut resources, which makes their product lousier, which makes their revenue decline. Repeat.

Unpleasant example: The San Jose Mercury News, a paper that’s been hit just as hard — if not harder — by ad declines as any paper in the U.S., and has seen its staff shrink accordingly. Which is why we assume we just read this story in the paper: A trend story about how much Valley digerati (like the the Google guys) like kitesurfing.

So what’s wrong with that? Nothing — just that it’s not… news — either to Valley residents, or anyone with an Internet connection. For example:

Valleywag wrote about in January 2007

Bloomberg wrote about it in April 2007

Fortune wrote about it in August 2007

And the LA Times wrote about it last week.

Insult to injury: The Merc’s kite-surfing article? It’s just a reprint of the LAT’s version.

Maybe there really used to be a business model that supported old news about your hometown, delivered by people who don’t live there. But it sure won’t work in the Google News era.

