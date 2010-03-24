Newspapers Get Out Of Bankruptcy By Dumping $2 Billion In Debt

From Reflections of a Newsosaur:



The four newspaper companies that have exited bankruptcy to date have shed three-quarters of their of debt, collectively trimming nearly $2 billion in burdensome obligations.

In so doing, the publishers will take some pressure off their newspapers to produce aggressive profits during an historic – and ongoing – collapse in advertising sales. But that doesn’t mean the staffs at those newspapers can rest easy.

