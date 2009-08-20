Newspapers Form Alliance To Share Sports Content

In an effort to use budgets more efficiently, 49 daily newspapers have joined a national sports content sharing alliance to begin sharing stories and columns this September, Editor & Publisher reports.



The alliance includes The Plain Dealer of Cleveland, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

E&P: “It will have a Web site base where newspapers put their budgets, file stories and they will be made available to others,” said Roy Hewitt, sports editor of The Plain Dealer. “You can put anything from it you want into [your] paper, you can edit as you would any other stories.”

The website will have some restrictions on how content can be used – stories are to be reprinted with proper bylines and credit; online use should include only a few paragraphs and must link back to the newspaper’s site.

Image: Terje S. Skjerdal

