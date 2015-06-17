Here are the brutal and hilarious newspaper reactions to Donald Trump's 2016 campaign

The front pages of US newspapers had a mixed reaction to Donald Trump’s Tuesday entry into the 2016 presidential race.

Trump, a famed real estate mogul and television personality, announced his bid for the GOP nomination with an ad-libbed speech chock-full of confidence and declarations about the size of his personal fortune. The following day, some prominent papers questioned the seriousness of his campaign.

Daily News

In New York, the Daily News published a brutal takedown comparing Trump to a clown who gave a “circus speech.” The populist tabloid took particular exception to Trump saying some Mexican immigrants are rapists and drug dealers:

New York Post

Meanwhile, New York City’s other major tabloid offered a less critical take.

The New York Post’s cover put “Trump” in golden letters above the White House and said the “Apprentice” star gave a “fiery, take-no-prisoners speech that promised to create jobs and blow up the ‘stupid’ DC establishment”:

The Trentonian

In New Jersey, The Trentonian simply quoted Trump discussing his own wealth and let that speak for itself:

The Boston Herald

The Massachusetts daily went with a simple pun and argued that Trump’s candidacy could have an impact:

amNewYork

The free New York City morning newspaper rolled its eyes at Trump’s campaign:

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.