Newspaper industry group Newspaper Association of America thumps its chest about newspaper site-traffic growth of 6% in 2007 and 9% in Q4. This is indeed good, but it’s not great, and it won’t save the industry from massive, forced restructuring.

See Also:

Boston Globe Axing Hundreds, Raising Price

Why Newspapers Are Screwed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.