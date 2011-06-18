Newspaper Publishers: It's Time To Embrace "Fly-By" News Readers

Facing a steady decline in print revenues, news publishers have  struggled to build replacement revenue streams.For more than a decade,  online business models that rely on free access and directly-sold  display advertising have shown promise, but failed to deliver a  profitable business, especially in light of the traffic dynamics of  news sites.  

A recent report from the Columbia Journalism School, “The Story So  Far: What We Know about the Business of Digital Journalism”, gives an  excellent account of the history and current state of the industry,  analysing existing and some emerging business models.

Online,  newspapers have struggled to recreate the kind of loyal relationship  with readers that they had in print. Print business models are built  on production and distribution channels that are capital intensive and  difficult to recreate.  

The loyal readership enjoyed by many papers in past decades was driven  by the quality of the product, but also by convenience and lack of  alternatives. With the web, the cost of distribution is virtually  nothing, and alternative sources are not only available, but also just  as convenient.

Newspapers must now, more than ever, compete for  readers based on the merits of their content.  The Columbia report segments the online readership along a spectrum:  from a select group of loyalists who consume a publisher’s content  regularly, to the majority who stop by only occasionally.

Publishers  have continued to struggle to make money from this majority audience,  known in the publishing world as ‘fly bys’—or “one-and-dones,” or  “side-door traffic.”  

The report calls for publishers to strive to convert occasional users  into loyalists over time. This makes sense in light of the industry’s  print history, and given the industry’s long-time focus on ad models  that simply don’t work that well for this “less-engaged” occasional  user segment.

But there are alternatives that work to generate  revenues from ‘fly bys’.   While the web has opened up vast audiences, it has also made the cost  of switching to a new information source virtually nothing. The  average web user visits 89 domains per month, averaging 2,646 web page views per person per month, according to Nielsen.

More points of view are available to more  people than ever before. The marketplace of ideas is bigger and more  vibrant than ever.   The shift away from loyalty is not surprising in a world with so many  choices.

This is good for democracy, and indicates a shift toward  independent, critical thought. Instead of bemoaning this trend,  publishers should embrace it. The Internet is helping them fulfil  perhaps their most important mission—to educate and inform the  public on a massive scale.

High quality, fact-checked information is  more crucial to consumers attempting to interpret the world around  them.   The Columbia report calls the occasional reader “less engaged.” This  may be true from the perspective of any one individual publisher, but  these readers are more engaged with news than ever. News consumption  is up overall. Occasional readers view multiple sources, and resist  efforts to have their opinions yoked to a single supply of  information.

The occasional reader is highly engaged with news, just  not a single publisher’s news, exclusively. As more people discover  the breadth and quality of information available, this segment of  readers will grow.  

What’s more, younger audiences have grown up online, using aggregation  services like Google News and social networks. They expect access to a  diversity of sources and opinions, and they pick and choose the news  they want.

This can be a triumph for democracy and an informed  citizenry, unless publishers make the mistake of simply cutting them  off.   Mass loyal readership is a thing of the past online. What newspapers  need now are ways to monetise and grow this important audience segment  of readers who are more engaged with news than ever, but refuses to be  tied to any single publisher’s content.  

While online news has grown in popularity, newspaper publishers have  been slow to adopt new forms of advertising that can make their online  operations profitable now and into the future. They have been  resistant to implementing the search-focused tactics that have made  their leaner, meaner online-only competitors successful.

Perhaps years  ago they didn’t need to bother, but now it’s more urgent than ever.   Ironically, analysts and critics have gone so far as to compare  newspapers who experiment with new revenue and distribution models to  content farms, citing search-based advertising and SEO tactics that  offend their aesthetic sensibilities. They claim newspapers are  turning off potentially loyal readers in exchange for pennies earned  from advertisers.

This is simply not the case. Innovative semantic ad  models are working, and they make real money.

We know because more than 40  news sites are using our services to generate real revenue from  so-called ‘disloyal’ and ‘unengaged’ users.   Newspapers create quality, fact-checked, well-researched content, and  they break stories that capture the world’s attention at a massive  scale.

Now some newspapers are arming themselves with the advertising  and distribution tactics that have proven successful for many online  publishers, including content farms.

It’s about time. A broadly  informed public with access to high quality information from multiple  sources is worth it.   A healthy democracy is built on a marketplace of ideas. We must stop  calling for newspapers to remain complacent, shed our contempt for  readers that exercise their freedom to choose, and encourage  newspapers to adopt practices that can help them make their content  available to the widest audience possible.

