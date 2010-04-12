Newspaper Jobs Continue To Sink, But At A Slower Rate

The newsroom job market is staying afloat, but not sailing ahead.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Last week, magazine editors and newspaper reporters said they had a gut feeling that the media hiring freeze was beginning to thaw within newsrooms — although they weren’t seeing any growth. Now the American Society of News Editors has the numbers to prove it. American daily newspapers and online news sites continue to lose jobs, but at a slower rate, according to ASNE’s annual survey.



U.S. newspapers lost 5,200 jobs in 2009, bringing the total loss of journalists since 2007 to 13,500, according to their yearly survey. But that’s a better number than the 6,000 jobs lost a year prior.

More from the survey:

Minorities in newsrooms totaled 13.26% in 2009, a slight dip by .15% from 2008.

Overall newsroom workforce dropped by 11% from 46,700 to 41, 500.

In 2008-2009, nearly 6,000 journalists left newsrooms to buyouts or layoffs, the largest drop in employment in the history of the ASNE Census.

Daily newsroom employment peaked in 1990 at 56,900.

Minority employment peaked at 7,400 in 2007.

465 newspapers responding to the ASNE census had no minorities on their full-time staff.

“Since 2001, American newsrooms have lost more than 25 per cent of their full-time staffers bringing the total of full-time journalists working in daily newsrooms to 41,500, a level not seen since the mid-1970’s.”

