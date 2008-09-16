Newspaper Group Asks World For Help Fending Off Yahoo, Google And The Future

The World Association of Newspapers asked the Justice Department, Canadian regulators and European regulators to block the Google-Yahoo search deal on the grounds that it would mean less revenue for newspaper Web sites. They did not, however, ask the world’s regulatory bodies to shut down Craigslist or force eBay to hand over half its revenue. Nor did they call on the UN to pass a binding resolution that would require all of Earth’s citizens to subscribe to a daily paper. But give them time.



