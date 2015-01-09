Here's How Newspaper Front Pages Across The World Are Covering The Paris Shooting

Stefano Pozzebon

terrorist attack at the Paris office of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday left 12 people dead, including the weekly’s chief editor and three cartoonists. Police are still searching for two of the suspected gunmen, while another believed to be involved with the deadly assault turned himself over to authorities late Wednesday. 

Media outlets denounced the barbaric massacre as an attack on freedom and democracies. A few even decided to republish cartoons from Charlie Hebdo that have triggered controversy in the past

Here is how the assault has been covered around the world:

The Guardian, United Kingdom

The Independent, United Kingdom

i, United Kingdom

The Daily Telegraph, United Kingdom

Metro, United Kingdom

The Sun, United Kingdom

The Daily Mirror, United Kingdom

The Daily Express, United Kingdom

The Times, United Kingdom

The Daily Mail, United Kingdom

The Daily Star, United Kingdom

Financial Times, United Kingdom

Le Dauphiné Libéré, France

La Depeche, France

La Voix du Nord, France

La Croix, France

L’Equipe, France

Liberation, France

Ouest, France

Le Figaro, France

Le Parisien, France

Echos, France

Sudouest, France

DH, Belgium

Le Soir, Belgium

Gazet Van Antwerpen, Belgium

The International New York Times, United States

Miami Herald, United States

NY Daily News, United States

The Wall Street Journal, United States

Diario de las Americas, United States

Die Welt, Germany

Tageszeitung, Germany

Die Bild, Germany

El Correo, Spain

El Mundo, Spain

La Vanguardia, Spain

La Razon, Spain

La Voz de Galicia, Spain

El Pais, Spain

ABC, Spain

Corriere della Sera, Italy

Il Messaggero, Italy

Repubblica, Italy

Il Sole 24 Ore, Italy

Il Secolo XIX, Italy

Il Giornale, Italy

Osservatore Romano, Vatican City

The Daily Telegraph, Australia

VG, Norway

Dagbladet, Norway

Aftenposten, Norway

BT, Denmark

Efsyn, Greece

Ta Nea, Greece

Espresso, Greece

Kathimerini, Greece

Ethnos, Greece

The Hindu, India

Hurriyet, Turkey

Milliyiet, Turkey

Público, Portugal

Jornal de Noticias, Portugal

i, Portugal

Jerusalem Post, Israel

Metro Amsterdam, Netherlands

NRC Next, Netherlands

Metro Stockholm, Sweden

South China Morning Post, China

The New Zealand Herald, New Zealand

The Times, South Africa

