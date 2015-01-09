Here's How Newspaper Front Pages Across The World Are Covering The Paris Shooting

A terrorist attack at the Paris office of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday left 12 people dead, including the weekly’s chief editor and three cartoonists. Police are still searching for two of the suspected gunmen, while another believed to be involved with the deadly assault turned himself over to authorities late Wednesday.
Media outlets denounced the barbaric massacre as an attack on freedom and democracies. A few even decided to republish cartoons from Charlie Hebdo that have triggered controversy in the past.
Here is how the assault has been covered around the world:
The Guardian, United Kingdom
The Independent, United Kingdom
i, United Kingdom
The Daily Telegraph, United Kingdom
Metro, United Kingdom
The Sun, United Kingdom
The Daily Mirror, United Kingdom
The Daily Express, United Kingdom
The Times, United Kingdom
The Daily Mail, United Kingdom
The Daily Star, United Kingdom
Financial Times, United Kingdom
Le Dauphiné Libéré, France
La Depeche, France
La Voix du Nord, France
La Croix, France
L’Equipe, France
Liberation, France
Ouest, France
Le Figaro, France
Le Parisien, France
Echos, France
Sudouest, France
DH, Belgium
Le Soir, Belgium
Gazet Van Antwerpen, Belgium
The International New York Times, United States
Miami Herald, United States
NY Daily News, United States
The Wall Street Journal, United States
Diario de las Americas, United States
Die Welt, Germany
Tageszeitung, Germany
Die Bild, Germany
El Correo, Spain
El Mundo, Spain
La Vanguardia, Spain
La Razon, Spain
La Voz de Galicia, Spain
El Pais, Spain
ABC, Spain
Corriere della Sera, Italy
Il Messaggero, Italy
Repubblica, Italy
Il Sole 24 Ore, Italy
Il Secolo XIX, Italy
Il Giornale, Italy
Osservatore Romano, Vatican City
The Daily Telegraph, Australia
VG, Norway
Dagbladet, Norway
Aftenposten, Norway
BT, Denmark
Efsyn, Greece
Ta Nea, Greece
Espresso, Greece
Kathimerini, Greece
Ethnos, Greece
The Hindu, India
Hurriyet, Turkey
Milliyiet, Turkey
Público, Portugal
Jornal de Noticias, Portugal
i, Portugal
Jerusalem Post, Israel
Metro Amsterdam, Netherlands
NRC Next, Netherlands
Metro Stockholm, Sweden
South China Morning Post, China
The New Zealand Herald, New Zealand
The Times, South Africa
