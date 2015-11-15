Here's how newspaper front pages across the world are covering the Paris attacks

The terrorist group ISIS (also known as the Islamic State) has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which are being described as France’s worst terror attack since WWII.

The attackers used guns and bombs at several sites across Paris, including the Stade de France stadium and the Bataclan Theatre, where a hostage situation saw more than 100 killed. Eight attackers have died — seven after killing themselves using explosive vests, according to Reuters — and the authorities are now searching for accomplices.

Here’s how newspapers across the world are covering the attacks:

Horror was a common theme in Parisian newspapers, and Le Parisien’s headline reads “This time, it’s war”:

