Newspaper front pages from across the US and around the world showcase the attempted coup from pro-Trump insurrectionists

Madison Hall
Samuel Corum/Getty ImagesA stack of Thursday’s edition of The Washington Times is left outside of an office in the U.S. Capitol building on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. Following a rally yesterday with President Donald Trump on the National Mall, a pro-Trump mob stormed and broke into the U.S. Capitol building causing a Joint Session of Congress to delay the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump.
  • Thousands of protesters from across the US gathered in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to protest the presidential vote certification in Congress.
  • The protests turned into riots, leading to the Capitol building being evacuated as insurrectionists stormed the building in an attempted coup.
  • Prior to the vote certification process, Trump whipped his supporters into a frenzy using a groundless claim that Congress can selectively throw out states’ electoral votes based on unsubstantiated assertions of fraud.
  • Newspapers from around the world and across the US documented the attempted coup on their front pages.
What started as a protest in Washington, DC, on Wednesday against the presidential vote certification in Congress, turned into a riot, ultimately leading to the US Capitol building being breached and under siege for the first time since the War of 1812.

Members of Congress were rushed into tunnel systems for safety in the middle of the certifying Arizona’s electoral votes around 1:30 p.m. ET. In the following hours, pro-Trump insurrectionists ransacked the Capitol building, leaving a trail of destruction in their path that remained on Thursday morning.

The attempted coup resulted in the deaths of four protesters: one woman who was shot inside of the Capitol, and three protesters who died from medical complications.

Wednesday’s attempted coup was extensively chronicled on the front pages of newspapers around the globe and across the US.

Insider collected 51 of the world’s front pages that documented one of the most violent days in recent US history (may take time to load all newspaper front pages):

Canada:

England:

France:

Italy:

Israel:

Australia:

Spain:

Nigeria:

And in the United States:

