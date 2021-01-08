Newspaper front pages from across the US and around the world showcase the attempted coup from pro-Trump insurrectionists

Samuel Corum/Getty Images A stack of Thursday’s edition of The Washington Times is left outside of an office in the U.S. Capitol building on January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. Following a rally yesterday with President Donald Trump on the National Mall, a pro-Trump mob stormed and broke into the U.S. Capitol building causing a Joint Session of Congress to delay the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump.

Thousands of protesters from across the US gathered in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to protest the presidential vote certification in Congress.

The protests turned into riots, leading to the Capitol building being evacuated as insurrectionists stormed the building in an attempted coup.

Prior to the vote certification process, Trump whipped his supporters into a frenzy using a groundless claim that Congress can selectively throw out states’ electoral votes based on unsubstantiated assertions of fraud.

Newspapers from around the world and across the US documented the attempted coup on their front pages.

What started as a protest in Washington, DC, on Wednesday against the presidential vote certification in Congress, turned into a riot, ultimately leading to the US Capitol building being breached and under siege for the first time since the War of 1812.

Members of Congress were rushed into tunnel systems for safety in the middle of the certifying Arizona’s electoral votes around 1:30 p.m. ET. In the following hours, pro-Trump insurrectionists ransacked the Capitol building, leaving a trail of destruction in their path that remained on Thursday morning.

The attempted coup resulted in the deaths of four protesters: one woman who was shot inside of the Capitol, and three protesters who died from medical complications.

Wednesday’s attempted coup was extensively chronicled on the front pages of newspapers around the globe and across the US.

Insider collected 51 of the world’s front pages that documented one of the most violent days in recent US history (may take time to load all newspaper front pages):

Canada:



Here is the Ottawa Sun front page for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/JdikJ8QegM — Ottawa Sun (@ottawasuncom) January 7, 2021

*still wonders why i'm exhausted this morning* pic.twitter.com/VSraYox3QI — Savannah Awde (@s_awde7) January 7, 2021

England:



Guardian front page, Thursday 7 January 2021: Chaos as pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol pic.twitter.com/LF2E5O9om2 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 6, 2021

France:



Ouest-France, the French daily with the biggest circulation changed ifs front page. Headline says: ´USA: a black Wednesday for democracy’ pic.twitter.com/pnJ42BxyDo — QAriès (@QuentinAries) January 6, 2021

Italy:



Buongiorno! Ecco la prima pagina di oggi, 7 gennaio 2021 ???? Gli aggiornamenti su https://t.co/85UEUCAPDa pic.twitter.com/URytWNAzJ9 — La Stampa (@LaStampa) January 7, 2021

Israel:



Australia:



The front page of Friday's The West Australian. pic.twitter.com/YcgiYcLWbp — The West Australian (@westaustralian) January 7, 2021

Spain:

☕ Buenos días!

???? La portada de El Mundo#FelizJueves pic.twitter.com/tBA7SrgckW — EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) January 7, 2021

Nigeria:



And in the United States:



The front page of The New York Times for Jan. 7, 2021 (late edition). pic.twitter.com/enmoNs55vm — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 7, 2021

TRUMP-INCITED MOB STORMS U.S. CAPITOL Here's an early look at the front page for January 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/IKadxX65VA — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 7, 2021

Today's front page:

— Capitol overtaken by rioters

— Gov. Parson, Mo. legislators condemn mob

— Senate unifies, rejects election challenges

Subscribers can view the e-edition at https://t.co/QBoooJnL5K pic.twitter.com/ryDcVAR5Pu — Columbia Missourian (@CoMissourian) January 7, 2021

The AJC's front page, above the fold, the day after Georgia Democrats flip the U.S. Senate: pic.twitter.com/ps7tAzkP8D — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) January 7, 2021

Thursday's front page of @SeattleTimes after a historic day in the United States. Latest news updates: https://t.co/ghb0vjBfy7 pic.twitter.com/0bMw6OJezt — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) January 7, 2021

Tomorrow's front page of the Reno Gazette Journal (@rgj). pic.twitter.com/H5kWgJTyTd — Brian Duggan (@brianduggan) January 7, 2021

The Denver Post front page for Jan. 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/tmHOB8GywN — The Denver Post (@denverpost) January 7, 2021

Here's an early look at tomorrow's @sfchronicle front page: pic.twitter.com/VStopJ4Naj — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 7, 2021

The front page of tomorrow's IndyStar: pic.twitter.com/VnxCkhh2b4 — IndyStar (@indystar) January 7, 2021

For one of the only times in its history, the front page of the print edition of ⁦@FresnoBee⁩ contains an editorial. pic.twitter.com/IigRvFENGP — Joseph Kieta (@josephkieta) January 7, 2021

Today's front page:

— Capitol overtaken by rioters

— Gov. Parson, Mo. legislators condemn mob

— Senate unifies, rejects election challenges

Boston Globe front page for Thursday pic.twitter.com/yXh8A71AxU — Stephanie Murray (@stephanie_murr) January 7, 2021

The front page of Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: “Mob storms U.S. Capitol." Read more on the day’s top stories at https://t.co/hq2dnVsBDk. pic.twitter.com/0Rb90r95Ke — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) January 7, 2021

WEDNEDSAY FACTS: Each day this week we have been bringing you daily facts about Alden Global Capital. Today, it seemed fitting to instead spotlight our front page. #printmatters #savelocalnews #aldenexposed pic.twitter.com/aHO21u8hiJ — The Morning Call Guild ☀️Save local news (@mcallguild) January 7, 2021

Jerseynews_Bill: RT @ACPressAustin: Today's front page: Protestors storm Capitol Hill, A.C. Mayor Marty Small sworn in and more. Stories by @MichelleBPost and I. pic.twitter.com/YC0jHtHWOh — CapeAtlanticNews (@CapeAtlanticNWS) January 7, 2021

Here's the front page of The Advocate today, documenting yesterday's mob at the US Capitol. pic.twitter.com/oqgiYtz59t — The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) January 7, 2021

This morning’s front page of @CapeCodTimes from our E-Edition pic.twitter.com/fOs5KAqjCt — Gregory Bryant (@GregBryantCCT) January 7, 2021

The front page of today's Daily News-Record. Today's edition has 10 pieces of local news about vaccines, a new law, plans for outdoor class space, Grottoes town council vacancy, development in the county, pursing passions, BC football and EMS basketball.https://t.co/eltDYGK6lB pic.twitter.com/XB3ynmX94o — Ian Munro – Daily News-Record (@iamIanMunro) January 7, 2021

The front page of today's Delaware News Journal. pic.twitter.com/tIkRlfxKay — Meredith Newman (@MereNewman) January 7, 2021

Good morning – here's the front page of The Register-Mail. Flip through it: https://t.co/s1jAMhFpCf pic.twitter.com/7bnoMf2Ovr — Galesburg.com (@Galesburg) January 7, 2021

Waking up to what feels like a strange nightmare. Here's a look at the front page of the @SpokesmanReview this morning. Powerful stuff. pic.twitter.com/Ne5R5GcFvy — Olivia Roberts (@OliviaKXLY) January 7, 2021

Today’s @orlandosentinel front page. I very sad day for America pic.twitter.com/NK7GnwghJb — Roger Simmons (@RogerSimmons) January 7, 2021

Opinion: Trump is responsible for this day of infamy in America https://t.co/KiEhT52tHL pic.twitter.com/DvShBfET8x — New York Post (@nypost) January 7, 2021

