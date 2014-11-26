Here's How US Newspaper Front Pages Are Covering Ferguson, Missouri, Today

The US is teetering on the edge after a grand jury chose not to indict Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson over the shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

In the aftermath of the decision, protests have erupted in Ferguson and across the country

In Ferguson, the protests have been especially bad, where at least 12 buildings have been set on fire and at least 29 people have been arrested.

This morning the story of the grand jury decision and the protests have plastered the front page of nearly every major newspaper in the US.

Here’s how it’s being covered around the country:

