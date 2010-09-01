Newspaper Exec: Newspapers Are Run By Old, Decrepit Captains Who Cannot See Past Their Bifocals Reading About Yesterday...

Tim Akimoff, digital manager for the Missoulian newspaper, resigned yesterday. And before he left he rendered his verdict on the current state of the industry



I believe in the process of news and the responsibility of a local newspaper to provide news to the citizens.

Unfortunately, newspapers are helmed by old, decrepit captains who cannot see past their bifocals way down their noses reading about yesterday with all the relevance of the Hindenberg blimp disaster.

Read Tim’s whole note at Poynter >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.