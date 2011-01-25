Today's Front Pages Sum Up Feelings Of The Conference Championship Losers

We thought “Defeeted” was a lock to be the headline of one of the New York area papers, but surprisingly none of them made feet jokes.
Here’s today’s cover of New York Newsday:
Photo: Newseum (Via SportsGrid)
To see more newspaper covers from Chicago, Pittsburgh, New York, and Green Bay, go here >
And here’s today’s cover from the Chicago Tribune:
Photo: Newseum (Via SportsGrid)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.