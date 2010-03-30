Newspaper Advocacy organisation Spends $440,000 In 4Q To Save Their Industry

The Newspaper Association of America was busy lobbying for the future of journalism last quarter.



The organisation, which represents just about 2,000 U.S. newspapers worldwide, spent $440,000 appealing to lawmakers on Capitol Hill on issues ranging from postal rates and estate taxes to new media models and the future of journalism, according to the Associated Press.

Where did all that money go?

In September, before their directors meeting, nine board members participated in a “Lobby Day,” attending 20 meetings with senators and representatives on key committees in Washington.

These are the groups they lobbied, according to the AP:

U.S. Senate

House of Representatives

Federal Communications Commission

Federal Trade Commission

U.S. Postal Service

Department of Justice

As the NAA notes on the Public Policy section of their website: “Discussions during the meetings focused on issues that are critical to the newspaper industry including extending the net operating loss carryback to five years, pension reform, the possible introduction of privacy legislation which could have implications for online behavioural advertising and the need for a federal shield law. The meetings allowed newspaper owners to not only communicate with members of Congress on NAA’s public policy priorities but also provided them the opportunity to describe what their own companies were doing to confront the challenges facing their businesses.”

That same week, on Sept. 24, NAA President and CEO John Sturm testified before the Joint Economic Committee in a hearing titled, “The Future of Newspapers: The Impact on the Economy and Democracy.”

