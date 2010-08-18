Right Wing Monthly Magazine Newsmax Keeps Getting Bigger And Bigger

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy with his pal, and former foe, Bill Clinton.

Newsmax’s circulation isn’t the only thing that’s expanding.The conservative monthly magazine’s CEO, Chris Ruddy, whose recent bid to purchase Newsweek magazine didn’t pan out, is planning a big editorial expansion.



Keith Kelly reports:

Newsmax, which has a fast-growing monthly magazine and a booming Web site aimed at the Republican-leaning heartland audience, has a $2 million war chest that it intends to pump into expansion of its editorial staff, primarily with additions to its New York and Washington DC offices.

Ruddy says he wants to expand the New York office from four editorial employees to 24 to 25 over the next 18 months and to add about a half dozen in Washington DC.

When we sat down with Ruddy back in June, he told us:

The company is creating a new radio division with plans for a New York-based syndicated talk show. He’s looking for a CEO to head up that operation and has brought on former WABC program director John Mainelli to consult.

Ruddy also said Newsmax is looking to buy some subscription-based online publications that “fit with our demographic.”

We asked him if he had his eye on any other magazines.

In the past, I had approached Mort Zuckerman about doing something with U.S. News [& World Report], but he wasn’t interested in selling,” he said. “I think that’s a great publication that has a lot of value.”

It’s not surprising, then, that Ruddy has tapped Matt Belvedere, “who had been running the video group for US News & World Report, to be in charge of its video news operation out of Washington DC,” according to Kelly.

Newsmax media, which also owns a handful of specialty newsletters about finance and health, brought in $36 million in revenue in 2009 and expects to make $50 million by the end of this year.

Last week, the Audit Bureau of Circulations reported that Newsmax had increased its circulation by almost 93% in the first six months of 2010, making it the magazine with the second largest circulation gain by a wide margin.

On Monday, Bill Clinton paid a visit to Newsmax Media’s West Palmn Beach, Fla. offices.

Ruddy, a 45-year-old former New York Post and Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter, was among the conspiracy theorists that probed the 1993 suicide of Clinton’s deputy White House counsel, Vince Foster. But the since have since become pals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.