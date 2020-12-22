Pro-Trump network Newsmax airs 2-minute video admitting it has 'no evidence' of outlandish fraud claims against 2 voting-machine companies

Getty Rudolph Giuliani, left, and Joseph diGenova, centre, attorneys for President Donald Trump, conduct a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Newsmax aired a nearly two-minute video Monday ticking through items it had “not reported as true” on President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated election fraud theories.

The segment came after Fox News aired similar clarifications on several shows over the weekend.

Newsmax, along with Fox News and OANN, are facing potential defamation lawsuits from a pair of voting system companies.

Attorneys from Dominion Voting Systems and the digital security company Smartmatic sent letters to the networks asking them to clarify the record, with potential defamation lawsuits on the horizon, according to The New York Times.

The right-wing news outlet Newsmax broadcasted a lengthy statement “clarifying” false and baseless claims made on its platform about two vote processing companies, Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, and the 2020 election.

“Newsmax would like to clarify its news coverage and note that it has not reported as true certain claims made about these companies,” Newsmax guest host John Tabacco said during his program on Monday.

Newsmax just aired this note to "clarify" its coverage of Smartmatic and Dominion. pic.twitter.com/I5XZ7CQpAk — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) December 21, 2020

The network also posted a statement to its website.

Digital security firm Smartmatic has threatened to sue Newsmax, the Fox News Channel, and One America Network for promoting false and defamatory claims made in the weeks since the election that the company engaged in or covered up voter fraud.

Dominion Voting Systems has also threatened to sue the Trump campaign and Sidney Powell, a lawyer who worked for the Trump campaign and has aggressively spread lies and disinformation about the election results and the voting companies.

President Donald Trump and his allies, including Powell and attorney Rudy Giuliani, have aggressively promoted baseless claims that the companies were part of a global cabal to steal the race.

Various theories about nefarious players involved in voting machines and mail-in voting systems became central to Newsmax’s coverage in the weeks following the election, with the network finally saying it would call Joe Biden “president-elect” on December 15.

Powell and Giuliani found a receptive audience on Newsmax in some of their most outlandish claims, such as how the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez managed to orchestrate the conspiracy ahead of his death in 2013, with other actors such as the Clinton Foundation and the CIA carrying it out from beyond his grave.

At one point in the segment, Tabacco â€” who was filling in for host John Bachman â€” rattled off a series of political figures and entities the network had wrongly implicated.

“Dominion has stated the company has no ownership relationship with the Pelosi family, the Feinstein family, the Clinton family, Hugo Chavez, or the government of Venezuela,” he said.

“Smartmatic is a US company and not owned by the Venezuelan government, Hugo Chavez, or any foreign official or entity,” Tabacco continued. “Smartmatic states that it has no operations in Venezuela … It was never founded by Hugo Chavez, nor did it have a corrupt relationship with him, or the Venezuelan government.”

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy released a statement later on Monday saying that the clarification segment will air across its shows.

Newsmax's Chris Ruddy tells me that the statement that's making the rounds will be aired on ALL Newsmax TV shows. This began over the weekend and will continue today. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/h5i8uKrVPM — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) December 21, 2020

