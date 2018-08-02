THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Newsies’ 30 years later

In 1992, Disney’s movie musical “Newsies” made its debut — and it’s since become quite a treasure.

Loosely based on the true story of the 1899 newsboys’ strike in New York City, the film features a crew of so-called newsies as they sing their way through oppression and fight for a fairer working system.

“Newsies” was a box-office flop when it first released, reportedly making less than $US3 ($AU4) million at the box office even though it cost over $US15 ($AU21) million to make.

But in the years since, “Newsies” has built up a passionate group of “fansies” and has been adapted into a majorly successful Broadway musical. It has also helped launch the careers of a few young stars.

Here’s what the cast of “Newsies” is up to 30 years later: