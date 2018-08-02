THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Newsies’ 30 years later

Years later, the film is beloved by fans and it’s even been adapted into a Broadway musical.
Christian Bale starred in the film as Jack Kelly, and he’s now an A-list celebrity.
In 1992, Disney’s movie musical “Newsies” made its debut — and it’s since become quite a treasure.
Loosely based on the true story of the 1899 newsboys’ strike in New York City, the film features a crew of so-called newsies as they sing their way through oppression and fight for a fairer working system.
But in the years since, “Newsies” has built up a passionate group of “fansies” and has been adapted into a majorly successful Broadway musical. It has also helped launch the careers of a few young stars.
Here’s what the cast of “Newsies” is up to 30 years later:
“Newsies” was Christian Bale’s first Disney movie.
In 1992, Christian Bale was 17 years old and had a few acting credits to his name until “Newsies” came along.
Bale portrayed the film’s lead Jack Kelly, one of the ringleaders behind the newsies’ strike.
A triple threat, Bale gives a riveting performance singing, dancing, and acting as a rough, 19th-century Manhattan teen fending for himself and his chosen family.
He also had his first on-screen kiss in the film with Ele Keats, according to “Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman” by Harrison Cheung and Nicola Pittam.
Christian Bale was the breakout star of the “Newsies” cast.
Of course, the actor is perhaps most well known for his roles in “American Psycho,” “Ford v Ferrari,” and the “Batman” franchise — though he has starred in several major movies since his “Newsies” days.
David Moscow was a star before “Newsies.”
David Moscow and Bale had undeniable synergy while starring alongside each other in “Newsies.”
Moscow played David Jacobs, “a mouth with a brain” and a co-leader in the fictionalized strike against Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst.
“Newsies” might have been Moscow’s first Disney musical, but the young star was no stranger to the big screen, having starred in Tom Hanks’ “Big” just a few years prior.
David Moscow has continued acting and has since made a name for himself as a producer.
Nearly three decades after singing and dancing next to the future star of the “Batman” series, Moscow continues to leave his mark on Hollywood.
He appeared in 2003’s “Just Married” with Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy and produced over a dozen movies.
Moscow appeared in 2017’s “This Is Christmas” and “One Last Night” — but he’s mostly been focusing on behind-the-scenes work, having produced several films throughout the past few years.
“Newsies” was Luke Edwards’ first major film.
Starring as David Jacob’s younger brother, Les, in the musical, Luke Edwards was no stranger to acting when he landed the role.
The actor had just turned 12 when the movie was released and was made to play the young newsie alongside Moscow and Bale.
Before starring in “Newsies,” which was his first major film, Edwards had several acting credits to his name, including a role as a young Johnny Depp in “21 Jump Street.”
You might remember Edwards from 2017’s “The Super.”
Although he’s had the opportunity to guest-star on shows like “Without a Trace” and “True Detective,” you might remember Edwards from “American Pie 2” or even “Jeepers Creepers II.”
Edwards has recently appeared in “The Super,” “Adverse,” and “My Friend’s Play.”
Max Casella sang and danced his way into people’s hearts.
He’s lent his voice to characters in “The Little Mermaid 2,” “Dinosaur,” and “Courage the Cowardly Dog.” He’s appeared on over two dozen “Sopranos” episodes, acted in “Leatherheads,” and even joined “Boardwalk Empire” in 2010.
Recently, you might have spotted Casella in “Jackie” alongside Natalie Portman, or on episodes of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Playing Jack Kelly’s love interest in the film caused the star to experience backlash from fans who were not so happy about her kiss with Bale, with some even referring to her character as the “Destroyer of Dreams.”
Decades years later, the hate against Ele Keats is cooled off.