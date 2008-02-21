Newsflash: Web Surfers Like Naked Lindsay, Crying Britney

An entertaining, rambling piece in the NY Observer points out that Web surfers love looking at naked pictures of Lindsay Lohan (we know!), and they love reading about Britney Spears’ woes (we know!). NY Mag basically shut down online under a crush of Lindsay-lookers, and Rolling Stone’s cover story on Britney Spears helped the mag’s Web site post a record week of traffic.



Former Gawker managing editor Choire Sicha, who knows a thing or two about page views, comes down on Rolling Stone for not putting the entire text of the Britney story on the site. We agree — it’s unlikely that the mag would have lost any newstand buyers had it put the whole thing on the Web. But give the RS guys some credit for Web savvy: The slide show they ran with the Britney excerpt featured 60 (!) images.

Update on NY Mag’s Naked Lindsay Lohan stats, courtesy of Portfolio.com:

More than 20 million page views on both Monday and Tuesday, a 2,000 per cent increase over the same time last year, according to DART and Omniture. Some of those eyeballs spilled over onto other portions of the website; non-Lohan content received between 2 million and 3 million page views. And with outtakes from the shoot going live today, the magazine is expecting a third day of elevated traffic.

The print magazine is also getting a boost from all the excitement. A spokeswoman says New York has sold 500 more subscriptions this week than in an average week. It has also sold more than 1,000 individual “back-order” copies via website orders, and projects well-above-average sell-through of newsstand copies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.