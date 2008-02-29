Newsflash: Web Surfers Like Naked Lindsay... And Lunar Eclipses?

Internet traffic monitor Hitwise tells us what we already know: People spend time looking for naked Lindsay Lohan on the Web. What we didn’t know: They’re even more interested in… the lunar eclipse.



In fact, we didn’t even know there was a lunar eclipse this month. But Hitwise says it was the most searched-for term on news and media sites in the last week. We’ve got to start paying more attention to the news. And shaping our coverage accordingly. Coming soon: An update on sea spiders the size of dinner plates.

Hitwise’s top news and media content search terms, week ending 2/23:

Lunar eclipse

Lindsay Lohan

Jennifer Lopez

Obama

Barack Obama

Dancing With The Stars

Giant sea spiders

American Idol

Kosovo

Nevada earthquake

See Also: Newsflash: Web Surfers Like Naked Lindsay Lohan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.