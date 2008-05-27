Found: UK Retailer Still Selling CD Singles!

Did you know that some people in the UK still buy CD singles? Well, we didn’t know either until we read this morning that the Woolworths had decided to discontinue selling them in August. The company has also launched Woolworths Download, a digital music service powered by RealNetworks (RNWK).



Woolworths commercial director Jim Batchelor says they made this call after closely watching consumer trends: “The reality is that more and more people can’t remember the last time they purchased a CD single.”

Sales of CD singles in the UK are down by a third so far this year from 2007 when 8 million were sold. That compares to 55 million singles sold in 2000, about the time when Apple’s (AAPL) iTunes took over the single-song retail business.

Good news for CD singles fans: Woolworths says they’re not completely going away in August. The retailer promises CD singles will still be available for special events, such as the winner of X-Factor, the UK version of “American Idol.”

