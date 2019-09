If you live in the world of stocks and commodities you might not completely appreciate the magnitude of the 1% move in the dollar index today. But when you consider that many forex traders trade at leverage of 50x-200x just so that they can actually get some action on a typical, today’s dollar move is epic.



Photo: FinViz

