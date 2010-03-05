NEWSFLASH: It's Abortion That's Going To Kill Healthcare Reform

Courtesy of Republican Whip Eric Cantor, here’s Democratic Congressman Bob Stupak confirming that if the House tries to pass the Senate’s version of healthcare reform, there is a significant group of Congressman who previously voted “YES” but will now vote “NO”.



The reason?

Abortion.

The Senate’s version doesn’t restrict government funding for it.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.