Newser's Out, Early Reviews Flat

Gawker pokes at Vanity Fair media columnist Michael Wolff’s new Web news project, Newser, a Digg-meets-CNN Headline News-like creation. From their post: “It’s Matt Drudge without the fun and the brilliant curation! … It’s TMZ but completely devoid of celebrities and urgency and puns. It’s Yahoo! News without the exclamation point. It’s the dullest thing I’ve seen all day, and I’ve been staring into a jar of pennies for the last half hour.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.