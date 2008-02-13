Newser's Growth: "Terrific"

Michael Wolff’s news aggregator Newser, launched last summer to middling reviews, is doing great, Michael says. Actually, he has a whole list of positive things to say about the site, and he accidentally forwards them to Portfolio’s Jeff Bercovici in an amusing e-mail snafu.



Jeff is less convinced that Newser is blowing the doors off, pointing to a Compete chart that compares the site to Drudge and HuffPo, but we’re not sure that’s the best comparison. That said, if you want a real news site growth story, see this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.