Vanity Fair columnist Michael Wolff’s new startup, Newser, provides human-selected news from the 100 top news sources in the world. Number of blogs included? Zero. Also no place for comments, feedback, discussion, etc. CNET



Wolff: I think bloggers are morons, and I don’t care what you think.



