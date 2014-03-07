REPORT: BITCOIN INVENTOR HAS BEEN FOUND

After a two-month investigation, Newsweek’s Leah McGrath Goodman says that she has found and communicated with Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin.

From McGrath:

I’d come here to try to find out more about Nakamoto and his humble life. It seemed ludicrous that the man credited with inventing Bitcoin – the world’s most wildly successful digital currency, with transactions of nearly $US500 million a day at its peak – would retreat to Los Angeles’s San Bernardino foothills, hole up in the family home and leave his estimated $US400 million of Bitcoin riches untouched. It seemed similarly implausible that Nakamoto’s first response to my knocking at his door would be to call the cops. Now face to face, with two police officers as witnesses, Nakamoto’s responses to my questions about Bitcoin were careful but revealing.

“I am no longer involved in that and I cannot discuss it,” he told her. “It’s been turned over to other people. They are in charge of it now. I no longer have any connection.”

According to Goodwin, he is a 64-year-old Japanese-American father of six who graduated with a physics degree from California State Polytechnic University. His name is indeed Satoshi Nakamoto.

Nakamoto’s name first appeared on a 2008 paper proposing the digital currency. Most people believed he was operating under a pseudonym. According to records uncovered by Goodwin, he had been living as “Dorian Prentice Satoshi Nakamoto.”

Read Goodwin’s article at Newsweek.com.

