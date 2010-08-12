Newsday Staffers Moan About The 34 New Journalists The Paper Plans To Hire

Newsday’s editor-in-chief, Debby Krenek, sent out a memo to staff yesterday announcing the paper will hire 34 new journalists over the next six months, “In a big step forward on boosting our local coverage.”



Great news, right?

Wrong!

A least according to the staffers who complained about the hiring spree to Keith Kelly:

There was clearly dissension among rank and file workers on the hiring binge so soon after the pay cuts.

“A lot of people feel we were completely duped by management,” said one veteran. “This totally shatters their credibility. We just took a 5 per cent pay cut based on the premise that they were losing money, and now they do this.”

Another added, “Most people feel part of our salaries are going to finance this.”

Newsday’s revenue fall 9.7% to $80.1 million in the second quarter and ad revenue was down 12.6%. The paper narrowed its operating losses, however, to $1.3 million, down from $2.8 million a year earlier.

