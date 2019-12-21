21 news stories that gripped the world in 2019

Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their son, Archie, to the world in May.

Every year, there are headlines that put readers across the world on the edge of their seats.

This year, the UK celebrated a new royal baby and the US won its fourth women’s World Cup.

New Zealand suffered its worst-ever mass shooting in March, and more than a dozen people were killed when a volcano erupted on one of its islands in December.

President Donald Trump was impeached by the House, and there were also political and environmental protests across the world.

There were exciting advancements in space exploration, including the first-ever image of a black hole and the first all-female spacewalk.

Every year, news headlines from around the world seem to get more shocking than the year before – and 2019 was no different.

This year, there was the impeachment of a president, resignations from major leaders, and political and environmental protests across the world. There was plenty of good news, too – from advancements in space exploration to the arrival of a new member of the royal family.

These are 21 of the news events that gripped the world this year.

Three months after she was kidnapped and her parents were killed, 13-year-old Jayme Closs was found alive.

Barron County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook Jayme Closs, 13, was reported missing when her parents were found dead in their Wisconsin home.

On October 15, 2018, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin received a call for help at a home on Highway 8. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of James and Denise Closs – and no sign of their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme.

Nearly three months later, on January 10, 2019, a woman was walking her dog in Gordon, about an hour from Jayme’s home, when she saw a girl walking alone without a coat. The girl approached the woman and revealed she was Jayme – and that she’d escaped from a nearby home where she’d been held captive for 88 days.

Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, pleaded guilty to kidnapping Jayme and killing her parents. He was sentenced to life without parole in May.

“He took them away from in a way that will always leave me with a horrifying memory,” she said in a statement read by her lawyer in court and published by CNN. “… It’s too hard for me to go out in public. I get scared, and I get anxious. These are just ordinary things that anyone like me should be able to do. But I can’t because he took them away from me.”

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s claims that he was the victim of a violent hate crime were thrown into doubt.

Associated Press/Paul Beaty Jussie Smollett.

In late January, Smollett – who is black and gay, and was playing an LGBT character on “Empire” – alleged that he was walking to an apartment in Chicago when two men assaulted him, shouted racist and homophobic slurs, threw an unknown substance at him, and tied a rope around his neck.

Police launched an investigation, but the story sparked questions over whether it was all a hoax, and whether Smollett had actually paid his attackers. Less than a month after the incident, Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson said Smollett staged a “publicity stunt” because he wasn’t happy with his “Empire” salary.

In February, Smollett – who stood by his story – was arrested and charged with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police. But in March, prosecutors said they were dropping the charges against him – even though they still believed he was guilty. He agreed to let authorities keep his $US10,000 bail money.

In April, Chicago filed a lawsuit seeking reimbursement of more than $US130,000 for overtime paid to police who were involved in the investigation.

But Smollett announced on November 22 that he was suing the city of Chicago for malicious prosecution, saying the city shouldn’t force him to pay for the investigation and that they accepted his bail money “as payment in full,” the Associated Press reported.

Fifty people were killed in mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, in the country’s worst-ever mass shooting.

Associated Press/Vincent Yu Mourners huge in front of the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, March 17, 2019, where one of the two mass shootings occurred.

The gunman announced his intentions in a 74-page racist manifesto that was posted online before he opened fire on worshippers. The gunman, who also live-streamed part of the attack, was apprehended within an hour of opening fire.

He was later charged with engaging in a terror act, 51 counts of murder, and 40 counts of attempted murder.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden called it “one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” and less than one month after the attack, the country banned military-style semiautomatic and assault rifles.

Dozens of wealthy and well-known parents were accused of paying to embellish their kids’ college applications to get them unfairly admitted to elite institutions.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court in Boston to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

The scheme, which prosecutors say was led by a college-prep professional, involved bribery, money laundering, and document fabrication – as well as some famous faces.

Actress Felicity Huffman admitted to paying $US15,000 for someone to correct answers on her daughter’s SAT college entrance test, and she served 11 days of a 14-day sentence.

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying the scheme’s ringleader $US500,000 to secure their daughters’ places at the University of Southern California as part of the crew team. The couple pleaded not guilty.

In total, 52 people, including celebrities and CEOs of public and private companies, were charged.

After two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed within five months — killing 346 people — the model was grounded in March.

Boeing A Boeing 737 Max.

When the Boeing 737 Max plane entered service in 2017 – with new, updated engines in the same airframe – it was touted as the next generation of aircraft for consumer travel.

But in October 2018, one of the planes operated by Lion Air from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Sumatra crashed, killing all 189 passengers and crew. Just five months later, on March 10, 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board.

The crashes led to questions about the plane’s design and features that were supposed to make it easier for pilots to fly, as well as whether pilots had received adequate training.

Aviation authorities grounded the Boeing 737 in March to investigate the issues.

In December, it emerged that production of the 737 Max would be temporarily suspended in January 2020.

In April, the world watched in horror as the iconic spire of the 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris burned down.

HOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images Firefighters douse flames billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019.

The fire broke out at 6:50 p.m. local time and swiftly engulfed the cathedral’s roof, toppling its spire, before reaching its wooden frame.

Hundreds of firefighters were mobilized and contained the fire by the next morning.

“We will rebuild it. All together,” President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in the wake of the tragedy as French billionaires and companies pledged millions to rebuild the structure.

Months later, it was still too unsafe for people to work inside the cathedral, and the New York Times reported that the fire had exposed residents to “alarming levels of lead.”

Astronomers released the first-ever image of a black hole, which they said “feels like looking at the gates of Hell.”

Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration/Maunakea Observatories via AP The first picture of a black hole.

After more than a decade of work, scientists published the first photo of a black hole in April. The image was put together using the Event Horizon Telescope.

The black hole weighed about as much as 6.5 billion suns,Business Insider reported.

“It feels like looking at the gates of Hell, at the end of space and time,” Heino Falcke, an astrophysicist and Event Horizon Telescope collaborator, said during a press briefing.

In September, the team behind the photo won a $US3 million Breakthrough Prize, which is sometimes referred to as the “Oscars of Science.”

The special counsel Robert Mueller released his 400-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

AP Robert Mueller.

After the long-awaited report was submitted to Attorney General William Barr, it was redacted and made public on April 18.

While it established connections between individuals linked to Russia and members of the Trump campaign, it did not find sufficient evidence for criminal conspiracy.

Mueller also found that President Trump attempted to interfere with the probe, such as with his firing FBI Director James Comey, but declined to recommend he be charged with obstruction of justice.

Later speaking at the Department of Justice, Mueller said, “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

Trump tweeted shortly after, “There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed!”

The world celebrated as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first baby, Archie, in May.

Getty/Pool Meghan and Harry with their son.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor was born on May 6, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. He’s the first baby for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“This little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon,” Prince Harry said as he announced the news.

The couple gave the public its first glimpse at the newborn royal two days later during a photo op at Windsor Castle.

Baby Archie is now seventh in line to the throne.

Amid a bumbling Brexit deal, Theresa May resigned as prime minister of Great Britain in June.

Reuters Theresa May resigns.

In an emotional statement outside 10 Downing Street in May, the British prime minister said she was stepping down to give a new leader a chance to succeed where she had failed.

May, who failed three times to pass her deal with the EU through Parliament, officially stepped down in June, making way for a new leadership contest.

Boris Johnson, the former London mayor and foreign secretary, was comfortably voted in as the leader of the conservative party by party members in July and took over as prime minister, vowing to push through the Brexit deal by October. The UK has since been granted an extension for a deal until January 2020.

In December,Johnson won a huge victory in the country’s general election. He is now forming a new government and preparing to bring his Brexit deal back to Parliament.

What started as protests against an extradition bill in Hong Kong in June grew into sweeping, student-led unrest across the territory.

Tyrone Siu/Reuters An anti-government protester reacts from tear gas at a demonstration in Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, on October 1, 2019.

Protests started in Hong Kong in June over a proposed extradition bill that would require Hong Kong residents to be tried in mainland China. Even after that bill was pulled in September, the unrest continued – sometimes violently – as protesters demanded democratic changes to the government, such as fair and free elections.

“We believe this is the last stand for our future and freedom,” Chan, 22, a recent college graduate and protester who requested we use only his last name, told Business Insider in August. “We’d rather die in the fight than slowly suffocate to death after we lose the fight.”

By November, the protests had raged for six months, and US lawmakers in the House and Senate passed bills meant to protect human rights in Hong Kong and push back against Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In July, the US women’s national soccer team won its fourth World Cup.

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after winning the Women’s World Cup final soccer match.

The US women’s soccer team defended their status as the the No. 1 team in the world when they beat the Netherlands and won the World Cup on July 7. It was their second straight win and the fourth time the American women have won.

They broke records for goals scored, jerseys sold, and the number of viewers watching, and their win renewed calls for the women to receive pay equal to that of the male players.

A search for two missing teenagers turned into a 20-day manhunt in Canada when authorities alleged they were responsible for a spate of brutal killings.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police A composite image showing Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky (right) leaving a hardware store on July 21.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were reported missing when their burned-out Dodge truck was discovered on July 19, but they soon became suspects in the murders of Leonard Dyck, 64, Chynna Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23, in northern British Columbia, Insider reported at the time.

After the murders, McLeod and Schmegelsky were seen on surveillance video in a hardware store in northern Saskatchewan, and they were even briefly detained and searched at an alcohol checkpoint on the edge of a dry town before they were waved through.

After they were linked to the killings, a nationwide manhunt was launched, but Schmegelsky’s dad predicted his son would end up dead.

“They’re going to go out in a blaze of glory. Trust me on this. That’s what they’re going to do,” he told the Canadian Press.

On August 7, their bodies were found in Manitoba. Authorities reported they had died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

A camera was discovered near their bodies, and authorities said the two teenagers recorded confessions before their deaths.

By August, the Amazon rainforest had suffered more than 70,000 wildfires since the start of the year.

AP Photo/Andre Penner Deforestation in Brazil.

In August, scientists said they had recorded more than 74,000 fires in Brazil – nearly double 2018’s total of about 40,000 fires.

Some of the fires were started by farmers and loggers wanting to use the land for industrial or agricultural purposes. But hot temperatures and dry conditions allowed the flames to spread swiftly.

While the fires drew international attention in August – and received some celebrity support – the rainforest continued to burn into October.

In August, while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in prison.

While awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan, billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on the morning of August 10.

The convicted sex offender, who had previously served 13 months in jail, was arrested in July and charged with sex trafficking. Prosecutors say he recruited young girls and abused them at his homes in New York and Palm Beach, Florida.

His death was ruled a suicide by the medical examiner, but that didn’t stop the conspiracy theories pointing to concerns over his connections with famous figures including Prince Andrew and President Donald Trump.

In the months since his death, Epstein’s high-profile connections have come under harsher scrutiny. Prince Andrew notably raised eyebrows when he gave a widely ridiculed interview in an effort to explain his friendship with the convicted sex offender, but announced just days later that he was stepping down from his royal duties.

Investigators believe two prison guards fell asleep for several hours before Epstein was found dead. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas pleaded not guilty when they were charged in November with falsifying prison records.

Thirty-one people were killed in two mass shootings in the US in less than 24 hours.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images A makeshift memorial is seen after the shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on August 5, 2019.

On August 3, a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more. Authorities said they believe he targeted people of Mexican descent.

In a separate shooting just 13 hours later, nine people were killed in Dayton, Ohio, including the gunman’s sibling.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy – these sinister ideologies must be defeated,” President Donald Trump said after the attacks. “Hate has no place in America.”

Gun laws have not been tightened in the months after the shootings, despite studies showing the move could prevent mass shootings.

In September, climate activist Greta Thunberg delivered an impassioned speech at the UN, telling world leaders: “How dare you!”

Getty Greta Thunberg.

“I shouldn’t be up here,” the 16-year-old from Sweden told the United Nations Climate Action Summit. “I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

While in New York, she attended a rally alongside thousands of young activists protesting world leaders for their failure to curb the climate crisis.

In December, Time magazine named Thunberg its person of the year.

After a suit-sizing snafu earlier in the year, the first all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station finally took place.

NASA/AP Jessica Meir, left, and Christina Koch pose for a photo in the International Space Station, a day before their record-making spacewalk.

American astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history on October 18 when they embarked on the first all-female spacewalk.

They completed the seven-hour spacewalk while swapping out some faulty batteries on the outside of the International Space Station.

The event came months after the first attempt at the all-female spacewalk was slated to take place in March but was called off because there were not two medium-sized space suits prepped for the walk. A male astronaut stepped in to help complete the mission instead.

After being touted as a healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes, vaping was linked to dozens of deaths across the US.

Getty Images Vaping.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said in September they were investigating lung illnesses believed to be tied to vaping or e-cigarettes.

As of December 10 2019, at least 52 deaths across 26 states and Washington, DC, have been linked to vaping-related illnesses. Officials also counted 2,409 cases of vaping-related hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

While investigators continued to probe the cause, in October, FDA tests showed samples taken from 29 patients all contained vitamin E acetate, which is sometimes found in cannabis vaping oils. However, the CDC said there may also be more chemicals at play.

While states wait for federal regulation, some – including Washington and Massachusetts– have issued bans on the sales of flavored e-cigarettes.

A volcano erupted on a New Zealand island in December, killing more than a dozen people who were visiting at the time.

At least 16 people were killed, two others are still missing, and two dozen were hospitalized with burns and injuries after one of the country’s most active volcanoes erupted on White Island on December 9 at 2:11 p.m. local time.

The eruption spewed ash and gases across the island. Terrifying photos and footage showed plumes of smoke billowing into the sky as visitors fled. There had been around 100 people on the island when the eruption began, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Among the victims were New Zealanders and tourists from the US, China, Australia, Britain, and Malaysia, who were visiting the island from a cruise ship, the Associated Press reported.

A whistleblower said President Donald Trump had asked the Ukrainian leader for help investigating political rival Joe Biden. It led to the president’s impeachment in December.

Associated Press/Patrick Semansky President Donald Trump.

In a July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said he needed a “favour” to provide military aid to the country, before asking about the Bidens, according to a memo of the call the White House released.

The whistleblower said White House officials believed they had witnessed Trump “abuse his office for personal gain.”

Senior White House officials put the electronic transcript of the call between the two leaders in a system usually reserved for sensitive, classified information, and moved the call transcript at the direction of White House lawyers, according to the whistleblower.

On September 24, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the president, who had called his phone call with Zelensky “perfect.”It sparked impeachment hearings.

On December 18, the House voted to pass two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The first charged him with abuse of power, and the second charged him with obstruction of Congress. It makes him the third president in history ever to be impeached.

The president was at a rally in Michigan at the time, and dismissed the impeachment in a lengthy speech.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s House Democrats have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame,” he said.

There will now be a Senate trial to determine if President Trump will be removed from office. Read here for more on what to expect next in the process.

