All Of The News Stories John Oliver Mocked In His HBO Show Premiere

Former “Daily Show” correspondent John Oliver premiered his new, weekly news recap show “Last Week Tonight” Sunday on HBO.

In case you didn’t catch the premiere episode, here’s what you missed.

There’s a cool opening sequence.

Oliver began by welcoming viewers to “whatever this is.”

The week’s news recap was led by the Donald Sterling racist remarks story. Oliver’s takeaway on the Clippers owner getting upset with his girlfriend for posting photos with black people to Instagram: “Wow, that is genuinely shocking — an 80-year-old man knows about Instagram!”

It was a nice lead-in to controversial Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy‘s TV interview, in which he defended his racist comments while holding a dead calf. Oliver mocked the situation by saying, “This old thing? I didn’t even know I was carrying it.”

Oliver then switched gears to Pope Francis making history this week with the dual canonization of Pope John XXIII and Pope John Paul II. “Two popes at once? That’s the papal sainthood equivalent of a Kentucky Fried Chicken double down,” he joked.

Next up, Oliver blasted Oregon for lagging behind in Obamacare sign ups. “Oregon spent a quarter of a billion dollars on a website designed to sign people up in one sitting, which did that for exactly nobody, and they’re now handing the keys over to Healthcare.gov. That’s got to be a bitter pill to swallow for the people of Oregon — or it would be, if they could get the pill, which they can’t because their sh—- website doesn’t work.”

“Last Week Tonight” even went so far as to create a fake commercial, starring Lisa Loeb, to get “Oregon idiots” to sign up for Obamacare.

Oliver then addressed the U.S.’s upcoming presidential election, heatedly explaining that “Cable news doesn’t need to be focusing on an election happening in 926 days, when there’s an important one happening right now that they are all completely ignoring — India’s election.”

He compared candidate Rahul Gandhi to “an Indian Han Solo,” exclaiming, “Wow, that guy is handsome!”

Oliver ripped leading candidate Narendra Modi for appearing in the streets of India as a hologram (comparing him to Tupac at Coachella) and promising to put toilets in every home.

But Oliver thinks India’s coverage of the election is even worse than the candidates.

“That graphic is from CNN India. A little fact check — India has just over 800 million voters so their own graphic is wrong by the entire population of Brazil. You truly are a member of the CNN family.”

We were then introduced to a segment called “John McCain Tells The Same Joke 6 Different Times In 6 Different Places.” News clips were then shows of McCain saying “Russia is a gas station masquerading as a country” over and over again.

Oliver then explained the case of Pom Wonderful vs. Coca Cola. Pom believes one of Coke’s products is misleading the public by calling a juice “pomegranate juice” when it only contains 1% pomegranate. Oliver jokes that the juice should also list “rat urine” as an ingredient because “let’s face it, there’s a little bit of rat urine in everything.”

The NFL was awarded “Workplace Of The Week” for the Buffalo Bills’ ridiculous list of “Lady Body Maintenance” rules for cheerleaders.

Oliver then sat down for a comical interview with former NSA director Keith Alexander, who wasn’t in on the joke. Watch the interview here.

To watch the full episode of “Last Week Tonight,” click here >

