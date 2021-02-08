What happened last week? Elon Musk moved markets, Jeff Bezos announced his departure, and the Obamas said they were making new content for Netflix.

John Locher/AP and Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

What happened last week? Elon Musk moved markets with his tweets.

Jeff Bezos announced he was stepping down as Amazon CEO.

Netflix and the Obamas announced new projects.

PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In the days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his 44.8 million Twitter followers that he was stepping away from the platform “for a while,” he posted a series of tweets that moved markets.



In the following days, Musk tweeted about Dogecoin, sending the cryptocurrency up 50%. Late Saturday, he posted about Dogecoin again, pushing it to another new all-time high.

His “Gamestonk!” tweet in late January had reportedly made millions for GameStop investors, including a hedge fund that made $US700 million on the stock.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Tuesday said he would step down as CEO later this year. The announcement came as Amazon reported record quarter sales topping $US100 billion for the first time.

“As much as I still tap dance into the office, I’m excited about this transition,” he said in a letter to staff.



Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy was tapped to replace Bezos, who will take on a new role as executive chairman.

The Obamas and Netflix announced new projects

Win McNamee/Getty Images Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama attending Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Netflix announced new projects from Barack and Michele Obama’s Higher Ground productions, including an adaptation of “Exit West,” the bestselling novel from Mohsin Hamid.



ICYMI

Thomas Peter/Retuers Women leave a Luckin Coffee store in Beijing.

Luckin Coffee, a Chinese Starbucks competitor, filed for US bankruptcy protection on Friday.

The chain had more than 2,300 stores in China when it filed for a US-listed IPO in April 2019, but was found by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to have “intentionally fabricated” more than $US300 million in retail sales. The company’s US stock was delisted from the Nasdaq exchange last summer.

Here’s what happened the week before last. See you next week.

