Local news reporter has funny, awkward reaction when he realises he's interviewing Adrian Peterson about traffic

Scott Davis
Ap driverFox 26

Houston Fox 26 news reporter John Donnelly ran into an unexpected participant during a story about road rage.

While interviewing a local man about how to handle road rage incidents, Donnelly asked the man his name.

“Adrian Peterson,” he responded.

Donnelly paused before saying, “Wait a minute. You’re not…” Peterson laughed and sheepishly said, “Yeah.”

Watch the funny and awkward exchange below, via Donnelly’s Facebook:

Donnelly also posted a photo with Peterson.

You can see the full segment, with Peterson, here >  

