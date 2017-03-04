Local news reporter has funny, awkward reaction when he realises he's interviewing Adrian Peterson about traffic

Houston Fox 26 news reporter John Donnelly ran into an unexpected participant during a story about road rage.
While interviewing a local man about how to handle road rage incidents, Donnelly asked the man his name.
“Adrian Peterson,” he responded.
Donnelly paused before saying, “Wait a minute. You’re not…” Peterson laughed and sheepishly said, “Yeah.”
Watch the funny and awkward exchange below, via Donnelly’s Facebook:
Donnelly also posted a photo with Peterson.
You can see the full segment, with Peterson, here >
NOW WATCH: This is why fighting is allowed in pro hockey — and why the NHL has no plans to ban it
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.