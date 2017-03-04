Local news reporter has funny, awkward reaction when he realises he's interviewing Adrian Peterson about traffic

Houston Fox 26 news reporter John Donnelly ran into an unexpected participant during a story about road rage.

While interviewing a local man about how to handle road rage incidents, Donnelly asked the man his name.

“Adrian Peterson,” he responded.

Donnelly paused before saying, “Wait a minute. You’re not…” Peterson laughed and sheepishly said, “Yeah.”

Watch the funny and awkward exchange below, via Donnelly’s Facebook:

Donnelly also posted a photo with Peterson.

You can see the full segment, with Peterson, here >





