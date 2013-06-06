MOBILE INSIGHTS: News Reading Shifts To Tablets

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



News Readers Spend As Much Time on Tablets as Print (Journalism.co.uk)



Consumers in the U.S., Germany, and France are spending as much time reading news on tablets as they are reading printed newspapers, according to a new report from World Press Trends. That’s not surprising: tablets are an ideal reading device and, unlike newspapers, the news doesn’t go stale and is constantly refreshed. Overall, the report found that mobile accounts for 20% of page views in many markets. Read > Top Global Apps, May 2013 (Distimo)

Four of the top five free apps on iOS were games, while three of the top 5 free apps on Android were over-the-top messaging services. Read >

Samsung May Have Overtaken Apple in the U.S. Smartphone Market Last Month (New York Times)

A new report from Canaccord Genuity claims that Samsung outsold Apple in the U.S. smartphone market for the first time. However, as Brian Chen of the Times points out, the survey did not include Apple’s retail stores, where they sell a significant number of smartphones.

iOS Growth in U.S. Coming from First-Time Smartphone Owners (GigaOM)

Bucking conventional wisdom, data provided by Kantar Worldpanel Comtech indicated that 31% of U.S. consumers who bought an iPhone in the three months ending in April were first-time smartphone owners. Another 38% were current iOS users and only 20% were switching from Android devices. Unfortunately for Apple, the well of first-time buyers is starting to dry up. Read >

Android Owners Are Younger, Less Wealthy (Pew)

New research from Pew finds Android has a larger proportion of younger users than rival iOS. Perhaps not coincidentally, Android owners, on the whole, appear to be less wealthy. Overall, Pew found that 56% of Americans now own a smartphone. Read >

PewApple To Sell Audio Ads on iRadio (Ad Age)

Just like Pandora, Apple will sell streaming ads on its forthcoming Internet radio station, straying from its core capabilities: software and hardware design. The ads will be sold through iAd, its mobile ad network, which hasn’t been a sterling success thus far.

Read >

