News Publishers Get Behind Samsung's Galaxy Tablet

At least three newspapers, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today, are already developing apps for the Google Android-based Samsung Galaxy tablet, which comes out later this year.The Wall Street Journal reports:



The New York Times will have an app for the Galaxy that will be preloaded on certain devices, depending on the carrier, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Times’s app for the Galaxy will be free for a time, as will its full app for the iPad launching later this year. Those apps will stop being free in January 2011 when the Times begins charging for unlimited access to its website. Times executives have said they plan to sell bundled subscriptions in print, online and digital devices.

The Wall Street Journal is expected to offer its Android app on a subscription basis, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Both The Journal and The Financial Times also are said to be in talks to create apps for a forthcoming tablet called the PlayBook, from RIM, which, like Samsung, seeks to distinguish itself from Apple and broaden the tablet audience.

