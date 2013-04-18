CNN AND OTHER MEDIA RETRACT REPORTS OF BOSTON BOMBING ARREST

Reports of the arrest of a Boston Marathon Bomber are already turning into a media SNAFU



Not long after 1:30 PM, CNN and several other outlets reported that an arrest had been made in the attack, which occurred on Monday.

Since then, the reports have been retracted.

On CNN, former assistant FBI director Tom Fuentes says his high placed sources deny any arrest.

Here’s video of Fuentes.

To be clear it’s not just CNN.

Observe these tweets from Boston Globe. Note the bottom tweet and the top.

Boston GlobeAnd here’s AP with the exact same deal.

AP

