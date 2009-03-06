News On AIG Hearing Breaking On Twitter

“there’s a priest at the aig hearing. presumably to administer last rites”



“ots chief says aig failure is his fault. compelling to see a mea culpa, but seems like a false confession”

“fed’s kohn – cant say who aig’s counterparties are, how much more taxpayer money is needed, or what would happen if we didnt provide it”

Those are the tweets of Ray Lehmann, a libertarian from Washington DC who is live-twittering from the Senate hearings on AIG. We’ll keep you posted on any additional news broken over the feed. But feel free to follow him yourself.

