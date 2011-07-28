Former News Of The World Staffers Offered Jobs In Siberia

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Ex-News of the World staffers have been dismayed by the new employment options given to them by News International, reports The Guardian.Shocked former tabloid journalists found that there were only 6 tabloid positions available, with the majority of the rest either not in journalism or requiring a move abroad.



Jobs include an oil reporter position in Siberia with Dow Jones.

“The idea that you would go from the News of the World to becoming an oil reporter for Dow Jones, a high end financial wire service, is laughable,” one former employee told the Guardian.

Staffers had previously been told they would be placed in new jobs, following this months huge phone hacking scandal that lead to Britain’s biggest selling Sunday tabloid being shut down.

