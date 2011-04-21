News.me's iPad App Will Get You Around The New York Times Paywall For A Fraction Of The Cost

Photo: via All Things Digital

News.me is a confusing product, as outlined in the “for publishers” page on News.me. It’s basically like Flipboard for iPad, but you have to pay $0.99 per week for it.



News stories are pulled in from links your Twitter friends share or ones pulled in from the app itself.

The app is launching tomorrow and will require a subscription from the App Store to use, according to All Things D.

Since the app pulls from Twitter, articles linked from the New York Times won’t count against your paywall limit. But that doesn’t mean it eliminates the paywall altogether. You won’t be able to read New York Times articles at will, just the ones shared over Twitter.

One answer to this would be to follow each New York Times section on Twitter and one of those aggregator accounts we’ve mentioned before. That way almost every story will be pulled into the app.

You can also choose to receive a free daily digest email containing the “best of” articles people you follow have been sharing each day.

Apparently, News.me will aggregate all the best news articles flowing through your Twitter feed, but most often those from its partners, which include The New York Times, Associated Press, Gawker, and even Business Insider.

News.me also recommends articles based on who you’re following, and based on popular articles from News.me partners that you might like. You can turn off the “recommending” function, so you see all the articles in your Twitter feed (but Zite and Flipboard do this for free).

The iPad app can strip down articles to text and images, if you’d like (just like Instapaper, which costs a $4.99 one-time fee), and pays publishers each time somebody reads an article.

A unique feature of the iPad app is that users can see what other News.me readers are reading, but haven’t you already picked the people you care about on Twitter? You’ll get the articles they post for free in the daily digest email, or you can just follow their Twitter feeds.

News.me also announces that because it is owned by bit.ly, news websites and Twitter users who utilise bit.ly to shorten article links will get more traffic to their articles from News.me. In other words, the site is providing an incentive for publishers to use bit.ly.

