News Is The Most Popular Video Content On Smartphones, Movies Lead On Tablets

News is the most popular form of video content on smartphones, while tablet users favour movies, according to a survey by Digitalsmiths.

News led all other forms of video content on smartphones, with 42% of smartphone users saying that they use their device to watch news videos.

To meet this demand, a number of startups and traditional media outlets have rushed to bring news videos to mobile. As we reported earlier, NBCUniversal recently made a $US10 million investment in NowThis News, a company that specialises in making short news videos for mobile viewers. The BBC has also seized on the excitement surrounding mobile video by launching a video initiative on Instagram.

Long-form content is most popular on tablets, where movies were the preferred type of video, watched by 28% of the survey’s respondents. This was followed by reruns of TV shows, at 22%. Previews of TV shows and movies were also popular.

The survey did not specifically target tablet owners when asking what content viewers preferred to watch on the devices. So, since smartphone penetration is higher than tablet penetration, people were more likely to watch each form of video content on a smartphone than on a tablet.

Among respondents who identified themselves as tablet users specifically, more time was spent watching video on their larger screen devices compared to smartphone users. 40-two per cent of tablet users spent one hour or more per week watching video on their device, compared to only 18.1% of smartphone users.

While both devices have access to deep libraries of streaming and downloadable video content, the tablet form factor makes for a more optimal viewing experience. Tablets typically range in size from 7- to 10-inches and feature high-resolution displays.

For a deeper look at mobile video viewing habits, check out our recent report on how smartphone and tablet users consume video content.

